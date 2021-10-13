2 Strong 4 Bullies
SWAT officers arrest 18-year-old man barricaded inside Akron home

Christopher Blue (Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a several hours long stand-off.

Akron police said Christopher Blue barricaded himself inside a home in the 700 block of Russell Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The SWAT Team was also called to the house and just before 10 p.m., police said Blue surrendered peacefully.

He is currently charged with felonious assault in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.

The 19-year-old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the area of Bernice and Rosamond Avenues Tuesday afternoon.

Akron police said the homicide investigation is ongoing and they are working to determine if other suspects are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

