Traffic stop on Ohio interstate leads to seizure of $50,000 worth of marijuana

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized a significant amount of marijuana from a Washington state man who was stopped for following too closely.

Troopers stopped a 2020 Ford Fusion driven by 29-year-old Fawaz Al-Zaid, of Seattle, before 1 a.m. on Oct. 7 along I-70 in Madison County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the man’s vehicle, prompting a probable cause search.

While looking through the car, troopers discovered a loaded handgun and 2.5 pounds of marijuana in a bag located on the backseat.

A receipt for a storage locker was also found in the car. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the storage locker and discovered an additional 7.5 pounds of marijuana.

In total, the 10 pounds of seized marijuana is estimated to value around $50,000.

Al-Zaid was booked at the Tri-County Jail on possession of marijuana and improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle charges. He faces over four years in a prison and up to $15,000 in fines if convicted.

Madison County is located in the central portion of Ohio, just west of the Columbus area.

