2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Traffic stop on Ohio interstate leads to seizure of $50,000 worth of marijuana

Fawaz Al-Zaid, marijuana seized in Madison County
Fawaz Al-Zaid, marijuana seized in Madison County(Source: Tri-County Jail, Ohio State Highway Patrol Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized a significant amount of marijuana from a Washington state man who was stopped for following too closely.

Troopers stopped a 2020 Ford Fusion driven by 29-year-old Fawaz Al-Zaid, of Seattle, before 1 a.m. on Oct. 7 along I-70 in Madison County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the man’s vehicle, prompting a probable cause search.

While looking through the car, troopers discovered a loaded handgun and 2.5 pounds of marijuana in a bag located on the backseat.

A receipt for a storage locker was also found in the car. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the storage locker and discovered an additional 7.5 pounds of marijuana.

In total, the 10 pounds of seized marijuana is estimated to value around $50,000.

Troopers stopped a 2020 Ford Fusion with Washington registration for a following too close violation on Interstate 70....

Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Al-Zaid was booked at the Tri-County Jail on possession of marijuana and improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle charges. He faces over four years in a prison and up to $15,000 in fines if convicted.

Madison County is located in the central portion of Ohio, just west of the Columbus area.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

John Jordon III (Source: East Cleveland police)
Person of interest identified in deadly shooting of woman in East Cleveland
2 people seriously injured in crash on I-90 in Cleveland
2 people seriously injured in overnight crash on I-90 in Cleveland
Fatal shooting in Akron leads to SWAT barricade
Health Care
Universal Health Care bill proposed in Ohio Senate