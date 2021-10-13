2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tri-C President announces retirement

Tri-C President Alex Johnson announced his retirement in a virtual town hall meeting on Oct. 13.
Tri-C President Alex Johnson announced his retirement in a virtual town hall meeting on Oct. 13.(Tri-C)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tri-C President Alex Johnson announced his retirement in a virtual town hall meeting on Oct. 13.

Johnson took office in July of 2013 as the fourth full-time president.

A statement from Tri-c praised President Johnson’s response during the pandemic.

“One of the most enduring memories I’ll take with me is how we rallied to support one another and the College’s mission despite the difficulties created by the pandemic,” Johnson said. “I saw great inner strength and resolve from our students, faculty, and staff that continues to this day. I’ve always been proud of Tri-C, but I’ve never been prouder of the Tri-C family than I have been during the pandemic.”

Johnson also served as president of the Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh and chancellor of Delgado Community College in New Orleans.

He also previously served as president of Tri-C’s Metropolitan Campus.

The college will conduct a national search for the next president, further details will be available here as the search progresses.

Tri-C aims to hire a new president by next spring.

You can read Tri-C’s full statement here.

