2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman caught on camera taking purse with $1,200 at Cleveland Dollar Tree, police say

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the woman in the photo in connection with a...
Police are asking for the public's help identifying the woman in the photo in connection with a stolen purse.(Second District Communitee Relations Committee)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help identifying a customer who police say took a purse left behind in a cart by another Dollar Tree shopper as she loaded up her groceries and her children.

The purse and wallet contained $1,200 and the shopper’s ID, according to a Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook post.

Video surveillance shows another customer entering the store located at 3742 Pearl Road, grabbing the cart, and taking the wallet, the post said.

Police ask those with information on the woman in the photos to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Sheryl Harris with the County’s Department of Consumer Affairs says the new game the Scam Squad...
Cuyahoga County Scam Squad uses BINGO to educate seniors to avoid scammers
De’van Bogard
Elyria High School football coach dies in Elyria apartment fire
Cleveland police say a warrant has been issued for Herman T. Austin in connection with an Oct....
Stolen pit bull returned to family after being dognapped at gunpoint
Mentor police cameras take criminals off streets, recovers cars, finds endangered people
Mentor police cameras take criminals off streets, recovers cars, finds endangered people