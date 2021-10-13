Woman caught on camera taking purse with $1,200 at Cleveland Dollar Tree, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help identifying a customer who police say took a purse left behind in a cart by another Dollar Tree shopper as she loaded up her groceries and her children.

The purse and wallet contained $1,200 and the shopper’s ID, according to a Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook post.

Video surveillance shows another customer entering the store located at 3742 Pearl Road, grabbing the cart, and taking the wallet, the post said.

Police ask those with information on the woman in the photos to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

