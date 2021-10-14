19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday night
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Friday night.
The peak timing for thunderstorms will be from 5:00 PM to midnight.
Some storms will produce damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail.
Storms will also be producing lightning, which will impact Friday night football games and other outdoor plans.
Have a way to get your warnings, should we see any issued.
A great way to get severe weather warnings is via our 19 First Alert Weather app.
Just search “19 News” in your app store.
The app also features real-time lightning data and alerts for heavy precipitation in your area.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.