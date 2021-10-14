2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday night

Thursday, Oct. 14
Thursday, Oct. 14
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Friday night.

The peak timing for thunderstorms will be from 5:00 PM to midnight.

Some storms will produce damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail.

Storms will also be producing lightning, which will impact Friday night football games and other outdoor plans.

Have a way to get your warnings, should we see any issued.

A great way to get severe weather warnings is via our 19 First Alert Weather app.

Just search “19 News” in your app store.

The app also features real-time lightning data and alerts for heavy precipitation in your area.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: 2 more warm days before weekend temperature tumble
City of Cleveland residents spent the day digging out after a snowstorm buried the area in 2020.
La Niña pattern returns for winter: What that means for Northeast Ohio
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: 2 more warm days before weekend temperature tumble
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/14/2021