19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Friday night.

The peak timing for thunderstorms will be from 5:00 PM to midnight.

Some storms will produce damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail.

Storms will also be producing lightning, which will impact Friday night football games and other outdoor plans.

Have a way to get your warnings, should we see any issued.

