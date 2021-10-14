2 Strong 4 Bullies
4-way stop sign coming to dangerous Lorain County intersection

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A four-way stop sign will soon be coming to a dangerous intersection in New Russia Township.

Engineers with the Lorain County Engineer’s Office announced Wednesday evening the four-way stop sign will be placed at the intersection of Oberlin and Russia Roads.

The four-way stop sign will be in place by Nov. 3.

The latest fatal accident at that intersection happened on Oct. 6.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, two people were killed when a driver ran a stop sign.

Troopers said the driver of a 2014 Nissan Ventura was eastbound on Russia Road and a 2005 Dodge 1500 was northbound on Oberlin Road.

According to troopers, the driver of the Dodge, Mason Smith, 28, of Elyria, ran the stop sign and crashed into the Nissan.

The passenger in the Nissan, Susan Van Keuren, 65, of Grafton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, Roy Van Keuren, 66, of Grafton, was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Smith was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

