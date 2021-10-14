2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1-year-old girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The system, created in 1996, has led to the safe return of more than 1,000 children.
The system, created in 1996, has led to the safe return of more than 1,000 children.(Department of Justice)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A 1-year-old girl has been found and is safe after an Amber Alert was previously issued, according to the Sharonville Police Department.

The child was in the back seat of a 2004 Honda Accord when it was stolen from the Sunoco gas station in the 11000 block of Chester Road, Sharonville police say.

Around 3:40 p.m., the child was turned over to security at Good Samaritan Hospital, police say.

Police say they are getting warrants for kidnapping and vehicle theft suspect, 23-year-old Brian Roseberry.

He is described as 5′7″, 155 pounds, and last seen with no shirt and wearing fitted ripped acid-washed jeans and blue shoes, police say.

Roseberry has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Brian Roseberry, 23, is the suspect who stole a car with a child inside of it.
Brian Roseberry, 23, is the suspect who stole a car with a child inside of it.(WXIX)

The vehicle might have an Ohio license plate that is JCE1394 in the back window, according to Sharonville police.

Roseberry could be on southbound I-71 in Cincinnati, possibly heading to Covington, police say.

Call 911 if you see the suspect or vehicle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

OBJ on AZ matchup
OBJ on Cardinals matchup
The average transaction time at one of the kiosks is less than two minutes, according to the...
Ohio BMV launches 9 self-service kiosks capable of printing off registration instantly (list of locations)
Rainforest's haunted car wash
Haunted Halloween car wash opens in Avon on Friday
On Oct. 14, shortly after 5 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to...
Lake County SWAT assists in stand-off after bullets strike house