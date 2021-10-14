1-year-old girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A 1-year-old girl has been found and is safe after an Amber Alert was previously issued, according to the Sharonville Police Department.

The child was in the back seat of a 2004 Honda Accord when it was stolen from the Sunoco gas station in the 11000 block of Chester Road, Sharonville police say.

Around 3:40 p.m., the child was turned over to security at Good Samaritan Hospital, police say.

Police say they are getting warrants for kidnapping and vehicle theft suspect, 23-year-old Brian Roseberry.

He is described as 5′7″, 155 pounds, and last seen with no shirt and wearing fitted ripped acid-washed jeans and blue shoes, police say.

Roseberry has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Brian Roseberry, 23, is the suspect who stole a car with a child inside of it. (WXIX)

The vehicle might have an Ohio license plate that is JCE1394 in the back window, according to Sharonville police.

Roseberry could be on southbound I-71 in Cincinnati, possibly heading to Covington, police say.

Call 911 if you see the suspect or vehicle.

