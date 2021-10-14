2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brook Park man pleads guilty to hit and run crash in North Olmsted

Christopher Garcia (Source: North Olmsted police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Brook Park man pleaded guilty Thursday to a hit and run accident in North Olmsted which seriously injured a 70-year-old man.

Christopher Garcia was convicted of one count of failure to stop after an accident.

On Jan. 17, Richard Ruscin was inside his Clague Road home in North Olmsted when he heard a car hit a utility pole.

Richard Ruscin (Source: Family)
Richard Ruscin (Source: Family)(Susan Babiasz)

Ruscin ran out to help and while he was helping the first driver, he was struck by Garcia’s Hummer.

Garcia then fled the scene, but turned himself into North Olmsted police on Jan. 27.

Ruscin suffered a broken femur, pelvis and sternum.

Garcia will be sentenced on Nov. 22.

