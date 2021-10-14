Court hearing for Conneaut man accused of raping, murdering girlfriend’s daughter in 2017

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Conneaut man accused of raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter will have a hearing Thursday morning in the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas.

Joshua Gurto, 41, attacked and killed Sereniti JazzLyn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley on Oct. 7, 2017, according to Conneaut police.

Police said Gurto fled the area after the murder and was arrested weeks later at a gas station in Alleghany County, PA.

He has spent four years behind bars at the Ashtabula County Jail on a $1 million bond.

According to court records, the prosecutor has filed a motion for a plea agreement for Gurto.

Conneaut police said the homicide happened in an apartment in the 500 block of Clark Street.

Sereniti Jazzlyn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley (WOIO (custom credit) | WOIO)

Blankenship-Sutley was rushed to UH Medical Center Conneaut where she died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to police and the coroner.

Gurto is expected to change his plea to guilty at the hearing. Watch at 8 a.m. in the video player below.

