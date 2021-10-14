2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver dies after hitting tree in Stark County

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver was killed in a car accident Wednesday evening when they drove off the road and struck a tree in Osnaburg Township.

Stark County Sheriff deputies said the accident happened around 9:51 p.m. in the 7000 block of Orchard View Drive SE.

According to deputies, the driver missed a curve, went off the right side of the road, drove into a wooded area and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

