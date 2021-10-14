Driver dies after hitting tree in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver was killed in a car accident Wednesday evening when they drove off the road and struck a tree in Osnaburg Township.

Stark County Sheriff deputies said the accident happened around 9:51 p.m. in the 7000 block of Orchard View Drive SE.

According to deputies, the driver missed a curve, went off the right side of the road, drove into a wooded area and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

