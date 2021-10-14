2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FDA panel recommends Moderna booster shot for at-risk adults

The FDA still needs to approve the recommendation.
Moderna vaccine.
Moderna vaccine.(NBC12)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An FDA panel has endorsed the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot for at-risk adults.

The panel of FDA health advisors endorsed the shot, which would be recommended for a lower-dose booster for seniors and other high-risk groups. This would be for anyone with a Moderna shot that received it at least six months ago. A final decision on this is expected next week. U.S. officials stress that the priority is to get shots to the 66 million unvaccinated Americans who are eligible.

Currently the Pfizer shot is the only one that has been approved for a booster.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,143 new COVID-19 cases, additional 301 hospitalizations
Republican-led legislation would legalize, tax adult marijuana use in Ohio
hospital beds
Ohio doctors sound alarm on hospital capacity for adult, pediatric COVID-19 patients
Fight against metastatic breast cancer showcased by Terminal Tower, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Fight against metastatic breast cancer showcased by Terminal Tower, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame