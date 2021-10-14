FDA panel recommends Moderna booster shot for at-risk adults

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An FDA panel has endorsed the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot for at-risk adults.

The panel of FDA health advisors endorsed the shot, which would be recommended for a lower-dose booster for seniors and other high-risk groups. This would be for anyone with a Moderna shot that received it at least six months ago. A final decision on this is expected next week. U.S. officials stress that the priority is to get shots to the 66 million unvaccinated Americans who are eligible.

Currently the Pfizer shot is the only one that has been approved for a booster.

