Former Indians All-Star catcher Ray Fosse dies at 74

FILE - In this May 26, 2015, file photo, Oakland Athletics broadcaster and former catcher Ray...
FILE - In this May 26, 2015, file photo, Oakland Athletics broadcaster and former catcher Ray Fosse is interviewed before a baseball game between the Athletics and the Detroit Tigers in Oakland, Calif. Fosse, the strong-armed catcher whose career was upended when he was bowled over by Pete Rose at the 1970 All-Star Game, has died. He was 74. Carol Fosse, his wife of 51 years, said in a statement Fosse died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, after a 16-year bout with cancer. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians confirmed former Gold Glove and two-time All-Star catcher Ray Fosse died at 74 on Oct. 13.

“The Cleveland Indians family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ray Fosse, a true fan favorite who loved wearing a Cleveland Indians uniform. He was so proud to be our top draft pick in 1965. We extend our deepest sympathy to the entire Fosse family, as well as his many teammates, Major League broadcast colleagues and the organizations impacted by his nearly 60 years in the game he loved,” said Bob DiBiasio, Senior Vice President Public Affairs.

Fosse tallied 50 home runs, 230 RBI and 549 hits in his eight seasons as Cleveland’s backstop.

The Indians shared the following achievements of the Tribe legend:

“Born in Marion, Illinois on April 4, 1947, Fosse was a three-time MVP for the Marion High School baseball team. He was selected in the first round of the 1965 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians. After three years in the minors, Fosse made his Major League Debut for the club in September of 1967. Fosse began receiving regular playing time in 1970, recording 18 home runs, 61 RBI in 120 games, playing his way onto his first All-Star team.

Fosse is well known for his part in the 12th inning of the 1970 All-Star Game when Pete Rose collided with Fosse at a play at the plate. Initially it was thought that Ray came away unhurt, but later discovered that Fosse had a fracture and separation of his shoulder.

Fosse was named to his second All-Star team in 1971. In 1973, Cleveland traded Fosse to the Oakland Athletics where he was as a member of two World Series winning teams. He returned to Cleveland in 1976, playing parts of two seasons with the club before brief stints with Seattle and Milwaukee.

In 1986, Fosse joined the Athletics broadcast team where he remained for 35 seasons, stepping away in the middle of the 2021 season. The catcher was selected as a member of the 100 greatest Cleveland Indians players in 2001.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

