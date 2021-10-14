2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Haunted Halloween car wash opens in Avon on Friday

Rainforest's haunted car wash
Rainforest's haunted car wash(Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular Halloween-themed attraction is returning to Northeast Ohio this weekend.

The haunted car wash at Rainforest’s Avon location will open for the first time this year on Friday at 6 p.m.

  • Oct. 15 through Oct. 17: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Oct. 22 through Oct. 24: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Customers will be able to get their car washed and get scared during the process, all from the inside of their vehicles.

Ticketed reservations are required and can be purchased online.

Unlimited members at Rainforest Car Wash do not need to make a reservation, organizers said.

Here’s a look a that the haunted wash experience was like in 2019:

The Rainforest Car Wash in Avon is located at 1505 Traveler’s Point.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Driver dies after hitting tree in Stark County
4-way stop sign coming to dangerous Lorain County intersection
Dispatcher Tom of the Hillcrest Heights Communication Center
Heights Hillcrest Communication Center dispatcher helps deliver baby girl
Ohio City booms with residential, retail, entertainment development
Ohio City booms with residential, retail, entertainment development