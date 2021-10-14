Haunted Halloween car wash opens in Avon on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular Halloween-themed attraction is returning to Northeast Ohio this weekend.

The haunted car wash at Rainforest’s Avon location will open for the first time this year on Friday at 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 through Oct. 17: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Oct. 22 through Oct. 24: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Customers will be able to get their car washed and get scared during the process, all from the inside of their vehicles.

Ticketed reservations are required and can be purchased online.

Unlimited members at Rainforest Car Wash do not need to make a reservation, organizers said.

Here’s a look a that the haunted wash experience was like in 2019:

The Rainforest Car Wash in Avon is located at 1505 Traveler’s Point.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.