Hillcrest Heights Communication Center dispatcher helps deliver baby girl

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A local dispatcher is credited with helping a baby girl make a safe entrance into world earlier this month.

When an expectant father called 911 to request an ambulance for his wife, Dispatcher Tom of the Hillcrest Heights Communication Center jumped into action.

According to a Facebook post, the soon-to-be mother was in active delivery when the call came in.

“Lucky for them, Dispatcher Tom was there and ready to help!!” the center wrote in the post.

The baby girl was born less than two minutes after Hillcrest Heights Communication Center received the call.

Her birthday is Oct. 1, according to the post.

Dispatcher Tom was awarded a stork pin for his efforts.

The Hillcrest Heights Communication Center said just three pins have been awarded since Nov. 2018, and all the recipients have been men.

