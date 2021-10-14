2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hillcrest Heights Communication Center dispatcher helps deliver baby girl

Congratulations to mom and dad!
Dispatcher Tom of the Hillcrest Heights Communication Center
Dispatcher Tom of the Hillcrest Heights Communication Center(Source: Heights Hillcrest Communications Center via Facebook)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A local dispatcher is credited with helping a baby girl make a safe entrance into world earlier this month.

When an expectant father called 911 to request an ambulance for his wife, Dispatcher Tom of the Hillcrest Heights Communication Center jumped into action.

According to a Facebook post, the soon-to-be mother was in active delivery when the call came in.

“Lucky for them, Dispatcher Tom was there and ready to help!!” the center wrote in the post.

The baby girl was born less than two minutes after Hillcrest Heights Communication Center received the call.

Her birthday is Oct. 1, according to the post.

Dispatcher Tom was awarded a stork pin for his efforts.

The Hillcrest Heights Communication Center said just three pins have been awarded since Nov. 2018, and all the recipients have been men.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Ohio City booms with residential, retail, entertainment development
Ohio City booms with residential, retail, entertainment development
Elyria High School football team reacts to coach dying. De’van Bogard, their coach died in an...
Elyria High School football team reacts to beloved coach who died in apartment fire
Whole Foods moved to Pinecrest more than a year ago and now Target will move to the location in...
Target to open small-format store in Woodmere
(Source: Streetsboro fire)
Driver trapped in vehicle after 2 car crash in Streetsboro