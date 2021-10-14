Is Frank Q. Jackson’s murder connected to shooting that happened minutes earlier?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Was a shooting that happened the same night of Frank Q. Jackson’s murder connected?

That’s the question investigators are trying to answer, as 19 News learns more about what they’re working on.

Just minutes before long-time Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson was killed, a 12-year-old boy was shot several times and two 20-year-olds were also hit by gunfire.

We’ve now learned the 12-year-old who was shot remains hospitalized but is doing much better, according to Cleveland Police Detectives.

So, the big question we’re waiting for police to answer is what connection, if any, could his shooting have to the murder of the Mayor’s grandson?

It’s interesting to note that just one hour before the mayor’s grandson was shot to death, and only a few blocks away is where the 12-year-old boy was critically injured.

19 News obtained Cleveland Police body cam video that captured the scene just outside the Lonnie Burton Recreation Center on East 46th Street where the child was shot on the playground near the swings.

The 12-year-old took three bullets to the stomach, according to a police incident report.

One of the 20-year-olds hit by the gunfire was injured in the arm.

This all took place as dozens of children were playing football and other games outside the recreation center according to several sources on the scene.

Sources say murder victim Frank Q. Jackson was just a few blocks away from the Mayor’s East 38th Street address, that’s listed in court records as his residence as well, and according, it’s believed Frank Q. Jackson residence.

According to sources, Frank Q. Jackson was at the Lonnie Burton Center just prior to his murder.

The newly released 911 tape appears to back that up, as you hear from the cousin of Frank Q. Jackson, “He asked me to take him to get his bike because someone just got shot in front of my mom’s house. We all were standing right there.”

As detectives work the case witness statements, the 911 tape and video are expected to become critical to the case if an arrest is made.

Police have not said if there has been an arrest in the shooting of the 12-year-old and two others.

