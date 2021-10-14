La Niña pattern returns for winter: What that means for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center issued a La Niña Advisory for the winter season on Thursday.

La Niña is the pattern of trade winds over the pacific ocean.

These trade wind movements impact the large-scale weather patterns.

During a La Niña season, these trade winds are stronger, allowing cooler air to be brought to the surface.

Stronger winds and cooler water push the movement of weather systems that flow along the jet stream north.

For Northeast Ohio, this typically means warmer than average winter months and the potential for a few more systems to move through.

La Niña returns this winter (WOIO)

Last year was also a La Niña winter, where much of the area saw a warmer-than-normal winter, especially in January.

Northeast Ohio had a period of significantly colder weather in middle-November of last year.

We also saw a few lake effect major snowfall events through the 2019-2020 winter season.

Overall, we can expect much of the same this winter: Warmer than normal average temperatures, a few colder blasts of arctic air, and a few events impacted by lake effect snow.

