Lake County SWAT assists in stand-off after bullets strike house

On Oct. 14, shortly after 5 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to assist the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office with an armed stand-off situation in Pierpont Township.(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIERPONT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - On Oct. 14, shortly after 5 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to assist the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office with an armed stand-off situation in Pierpont Township.

Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. indicating that a resident had bullets enter the wall of their home on State Route 167, according to a press release.

The bullets struck a bedside table and were coming from a neighbor’s residence.

Once Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect fired more rounds outside of his home.

The man refused to exit his residence when contacted by phone resulting in the nearby houses being evacuated and the SWAT team was called in.

SWAT techniques were utilized and after several hours, the suspect left his house and was taken into custody without incident, according to the press release.

The suspect was a 51-year-old Pierpont Township man and he was taken to Ashtabula County Jail and booked on a felony charge of improperly discharging a firearm at/or into a habitation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was called out to assist the Ashtabula County...
The Lake County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was called out to assist the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office with an armed stand-off situation in Pierpont Township.(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

