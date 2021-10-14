Latino man opens 2nd Uncle Tito’s Mexican Grill in Northeast Ohio

MOGADORE, Ohio (WOIO) - Felipe León Torres opened his second restaurant, Uncle Tito’s Mexican Grill, last Friday in Northeast Ohio, who couldn’t be any happier.

“We came here with a dream, and happily, it’s coming true,” he said Wednesday in a Spanish-language interview with 19 News.

Torres’ dream began when he started working at a brother’s restaurant and eventually opened his first business.

Now, in this new location, Torres hopes to teach locals that Mexicans shouldn’t be generalized.

“There’s tons of cultural differences,” he explained. “Mexico is a place with a huge diversity of languages, for one; with food, it’s the same thing.”

Part of the restaurant’s early success is linked to the town of Mogadore, Ohio, which has welcomed Felipe with open arms.

“We are already a little known, so it’s not like a brand-new place,” Torres explained. “This is a very nice town with warm people.”

While Torres and his team are still working on the finishing touches to the building, decorations won’t stop a man who grew up knowing all about hard work.

“I was raised on a ranch… my father taught us to work since we were little and fight with the little we had.”

As he continues to move forward, he reminds his employees and customers to never let go of their dreams.

“The day someone stops dreaming, they stop living,” Torres said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.