Lorain burglar targets home with a father and son sleeping inside
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain detectives urge the community to come forward and identify a male accused of burglarizing a home in the middle of the night while the father and son were sleeping inside, according to Lorain County CSI.

Another male was an accomplice in the Oct. 10 crime, but only one was caught on camera, detectives said.

Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification shared the following photo of the suspect:

If you recognize him or have any other information, call Lorain Police Det. Chris Colon at 440-204-2195 or email chris_colon@cityoflorain.org.

