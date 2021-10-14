Missing Kettering adult
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KETTERING, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerry Kain went missing in Montgomery County on Aragon Avenue in the city of Kettering.
Kain drove away from his home on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. and did not return.
He suffers from Dementia and law enforcement is worried for his safety.
Kain is 80-years-old, 5′7″ tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.
The vehicle is a black 2004 Ford F-150 with OH plate number CQ35BS.
