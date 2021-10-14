Missing Kettering adult

KETTERING, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerry Kain went missing in Montgomery County on Aragon Avenue in the city of Kettering.

Kain drove away from his home on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. and did not return.

He suffers from Dementia and law enforcement is worried for his safety.

Kain is 80-years-old, 5′7″ tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

The vehicle is a black 2004 Ford F-150 with OH plate number CQ35BS.

Jerry Kain left his home and didn't return earlier this afternoon. (Ohio Attorney General Missing Adult Alert)

