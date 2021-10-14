2 Strong 4 Bullies
More than 500 vote-by-mail ballot applications rejected in Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County is warning people to check their ballots before sending them in.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE) are reporting more than 500 vote-by-mail ballot applications have been rejected after being filled out incorrectly.

According to the BOE, voters are mainly having issues with the date of birth section.

Officials said applicants are either leaving it blank or filling in the current date, instead of their date of birth.

All vote-by-mail ballot applications which are rejected are being sent back to the voter with a letter explaining why, along with a new vote-by-mail ballot application.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

