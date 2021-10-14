Neighborhood volunteers lend helping hand during Old Brooklyn Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eddie Bailey has lived in his Old Brooklyn home with his wife since the early 80s; finishing housework becomes more challenging every year.

“My wife and I are getting older and it’s really hard to work on the house,” he explained.

Neighborhood volunteers pitched in Thursday and gave him a helping hand: they painted both his front and back porches. “I’m so honored and thrilled that this happened.”

The volunteer effort is part of the Old Brooklyn Community Development Corporation’s Celebration for Old Brooklyn Day. Americorps VISTA Maggie Eby says the OBCDC uses the day as both a fundraiser and a means to keep the area connected.

“We pride ourselves on being a close community,” she said, “and we really want to bring ourselves even closer.”

Eby wants to make sure the group is giving back to the community they’re committed to serving. Today, she, along with other volunteers, painted over a brick wall of Sticks and Stones on Broadview Rd., as local artists prepare to paint a new design in the following days.

The OBCDC team spread out across the neighborhood for several projects, including a school greenery beautification and visits to local small businesses.

Bailey feels his neighborhood has grown closer over the years: “We’ve seen a lot of changes, all for the better of the area here.”

He also hopes the enthusiasm to volunteer continues far into the future. “If you just walk around the neighborhood, I’m sure you’ll see a lot of houses and even a lot of storefronts that really need some help,” he said.

Eby plans to be ready for it, by “Making sure that we continue that growth…continue supporting people that are living here.”

