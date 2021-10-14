Northeast Ohio Weather: Strong cold front to bring a noticeable change this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warm and humid air mass in place today through tomorrow. Then a strong cold front tracks through Friday night. A major change Saturday as we turn much cooler. Expect a mostly cloudy sky today. there is a risk of a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry. High temperatures around 80 degrees. Showers and storms increase in coverage tonight. Temperatures only drop into the 60s. The best risk of rain and storms tomorrow will be afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. A much colder air mass arrives Saturday. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Widespread showers and storms in the forecast. Much of this will be lake effect moisture. Strong winds out of the west will gust over 30 mph. We are looking at some good rain amounts in the coming days. Be prepared for possible high water issues. The team is monitoring this for you.

