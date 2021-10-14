2 Strong 4 Bullies
OBJ: “Everyone says trust the process. It gets hard at times.”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coming off a 2-catch effort in a loss to the Chargers, Odell Beckham Jr. admitted Thursday he’s getting impatient and wants to contribute more.

“Everyone says trust the process. It gets hard at times,” Beckham Jr said Thursday in Berea.

OBJ and the Browns host unbeaten Arizona Sunday at 4 p.m.

