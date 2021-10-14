Ohio BMV launches 9 self-service kiosks capable of printing off registration instantly (list of locations)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, announced on Wednesday the launch of nine self-service kiosks that are meant to make vehicle registration a more convenient process for drivers.
The pilot program and kiosks, some with 24-hour capabilities, allow users to instantly print off vehicle registration cards and validation tickets.
The nine locations of the pilot program include:
- Deputy Registrar, 3481 East Broad Street, Columbus
- Deputy Registrar, 990 Morse Road, Suite A, Columbus
- Deputy Registrar, 972 North Court Street, Medina
- Meijer, 6325 South Gilmore Road, Fairfield
- Meijer, 7150 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights
- Meijer, 2200 Tiffin Avenue, Findlay
- Meijer, 1391 Conant Street, Maumee
- Riesbeck’s Food Market, 800 Howard Street, Zanesville
- Rhodes Tower Lobby, 30 East Broad Street, Columbus
“The service announced today offers a convenient way for Ohioans to quickly and easily renew their vehicle registration so they can continue on with the rest of their day,” Husted described.
The BMV said there are plans to expand the system to additional locations throughout Ohio.
