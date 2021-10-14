Ohio BMV launches 9 self-service kiosks capable of printing off registration instantly (list of locations)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, announced on Wednesday the launch of nine self-service kiosks that are meant to make vehicle registration a more convenient process for drivers.

The pilot program and kiosks, some with 24-hour capabilities, allow users to instantly print off vehicle registration cards and validation tickets.

The nine locations of the pilot program include:

Deputy Registrar, 3481 East Broad Street, Columbus

Deputy Registrar, 990 Morse Road, Suite A, Columbus

Deputy Registrar, 972 North Court Street, Medina

Meijer, 6325 South Gilmore Road, Fairfield

Meijer, 7150 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights

Meijer, 2200 Tiffin Avenue, Findlay

Meijer, 1391 Conant Street, Maumee

Riesbeck’s Food Market, 800 Howard Street, Zanesville

Rhodes Tower Lobby, 30 East Broad Street, Columbus

“The service announced today offers a convenient way for Ohioans to quickly and easily renew their vehicle registration so they can continue on with the rest of their day,” Husted described.

The BMV said there are plans to expand the system to additional locations throughout Ohio.

