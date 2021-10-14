2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio BMV launches 9 self-service kiosks capable of printing off registration instantly (list of locations)

The average transaction time at one of the kiosks is less than two minutes, according to the...
The average transaction time at one of the kiosks is less than two minutes, according to the Ohio BMV.(WXIX)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, announced on Wednesday the launch of nine self-service kiosks that are meant to make vehicle registration a more convenient process for drivers.

The pilot program and kiosks, some with 24-hour capabilities, allow users to instantly print off vehicle registration cards and validation tickets.

The nine locations of the pilot program include:

  • Deputy Registrar, 3481 East Broad Street, Columbus
  • Deputy Registrar, 990 Morse Road, Suite A, Columbus
  • Deputy Registrar, 972 North Court Street, Medina
  • Meijer, 6325 South Gilmore Road, Fairfield
  • Meijer, 7150 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights
  • Meijer, 2200 Tiffin Avenue, Findlay
  • Meijer, 1391 Conant Street, Maumee
  • Riesbeck’s Food Market, 800 Howard Street, Zanesville
  • Rhodes Tower Lobby, 30 East Broad Street, Columbus

“The service announced today offers a convenient way for Ohioans to quickly and easily renew their vehicle registration so they can continue on with the rest of their day,” Husted described.

The BMV said there are plans to expand the system to additional locations throughout Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

OBJ on AZ matchup
OBJ on Cardinals matchup
Rainforest's haunted car wash
Haunted Halloween car wash opens in Avon on Friday
On Oct. 14, shortly after 5 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to...
Lake County SWAT assists in stand-off after bullets strike house
Republican-led legislation would legalize, tax adult marijuana use in Ohio