Ohio City booms with residential, retail, entertainment development

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been said: “If you build it, they will come.”

That’s what’s happening in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood: growth.

Ashley Shaw, the COO of Ohio City Incorporated said they’re excited about it.

All three corridors of Ohio City are seeing major development right now: West 25th, Lorain, and Detroit.

She told 19 News since 2014, they’ve added more than 1,500 residential units.

“We’re really excited to see, it’s something we worked on for decades, trying to bring re-investment back into the neighborhood,” said Shaw.

The new ‘Intro” building on West 25th and Lorain across from the West Side Market is a prime example.

Intro is considered the largest timber-frame building in the country and will be nine stories and house about 300 apartments with retail and entertainment space.

“The developers have been really creative with that project, everything from the mass timber, they worked with the state of Ohio and the city of Cleveland to change the building code so they were able to build a mass timber building,” said Shaw.

“We have a lot of space to add new residents and we’re working really hard to do that so that we can bring in the new businesses and support the services that we want to see here,” she said.

Completion of the project is expected in Spring 2022.

