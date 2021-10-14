Ohio Department of Education releases 2020-21 report cards for school districts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The annual report cards that examine achievement and progress for districts throughout Ohio were released on Thursday.

“Really, the state report card should give parents an overview of what the school has to offer,” said Steve Thompson, superintendent for Willoughby-Eastlake Schools.

Since the pandemic has presented schools with unprecedented challenges, these report cards don’t just contain letter grades like A, B, or C.

They instead give updated information on the school district’s graduation and attendance rates along with how well a school district prepares its students for success.

Willoughby-Eastlake schools superintendent Steve Thompson says he appreciates this new rating system.

“A great change because it’s more reflective of the whole body of work than one test. It’s also about opportunities for kids,” said Thompson.

In case you’re wondering, Willoughby Eastlake schools have a 94.5% attendance rate and a 95% graduation rate.

When it comes to Cleveland Metropolitan Schools, they have an 81.3% attendance rate and an 80.9% graduation rate.

Akron City Schools have a 91.4% attendance rate with an 82.6% graduation rate.

Superintendent Thompson says he knows it’s been a tough year for students and parents all over Ohio. He says don’t give up though.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.