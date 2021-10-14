2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Republican-led legislation would legalize, tax adult marijuana use in Ohio

(WJHG/WECP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of Republican Ohio representatives are pitching a proposal that, if passed, would legalize the use of recreational marijuana.

The “Ohio Adult-Use Act,” sponsored by State Reps. Jamie Callender and Ron Ferguson, would allow for the legalization, taxation, regulation, and sale of marijuana and similar products for individuals who are 21 years and older.

“Across Ohio and America, there is strong public support for responsible laws allowing those 21 and over to legally purchase and use marijuana and marijuana products,” said Rep. Callender, of Concord. “It’s time that we think seriously about where our state will fit in this growing market and position ourselves for the best possible outcome.

Under the proposal, which would essentially extend the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program to include non-medical use, a 10% sales tax would be implemented on all adult-use marijuana products.

Callendar said revenue from the tax would benefit the state’s General Revenue Fund, fight chemical dependency, and combat illegal drug trafficking.

“This is an issue of individual rights, and there is strong public support for responsible laws allowing those 21 and over to legally purchase and use marijuana and marijuana products,” Rep. Ferguson, of Wintersville, added.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

hospital beds
Ohio doctors sound alarm on hospital capacity for adult, pediatric COVID-19 patients
Fight against metastatic breast cancer showcased by Terminal Tower, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Fight against metastatic breast cancer showcased by Terminal Tower, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
The Shaker Heights Board of Education has approved a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff.
Shaker Heights Board of Education approves COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees
Face coverings
Notices being sent to Cuyahoga County residents who are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine booster