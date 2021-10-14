Republican-led legislation would legalize, tax adult marijuana use in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of Republican Ohio representatives are pitching a proposal that, if passed, would legalize the use of recreational marijuana.

The “Ohio Adult-Use Act,” sponsored by State Reps. Jamie Callender and Ron Ferguson, would allow for the legalization, taxation, regulation, and sale of marijuana and similar products for individuals who are 21 years and older.

“Across Ohio and America, there is strong public support for responsible laws allowing those 21 and over to legally purchase and use marijuana and marijuana products,” said Rep. Callender, of Concord. “It’s time that we think seriously about where our state will fit in this growing market and position ourselves for the best possible outcome.

Under the proposal, which would essentially extend the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program to include non-medical use, a 10% sales tax would be implemented on all adult-use marijuana products.

Callendar said revenue from the tax would benefit the state’s General Revenue Fund, fight chemical dependency, and combat illegal drug trafficking.

“This is an issue of individual rights, and there is strong public support for responsible laws allowing those 21 and over to legally purchase and use marijuana and marijuana products,” Rep. Ferguson, of Wintersville, added.

