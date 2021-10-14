2 Strong 4 Bullies
Statewide COVID-19 update given by Ohio Department of Health officials

hospital beds
hospital beds(WBAY Staff)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is expected to provide a regular COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.

The doctor will be joined with Adena Health System’s chief clinical officer Dr. Kirk Tucker and Dr. Adam Mezoff, the chief medical officer for Dayton Children’s Hospital for 11 a.m. remarks.

As of the start of this week, more than 58,000 eligible Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 25 years old have registered for the Vax-2-School scholarship incentives lottery.

This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference.

