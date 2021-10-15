2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead after serious Kent accident

(WSAZ)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after a traffic crash that occurred in Kent at 11 a.m. this morning, according to the Kent Police.

A silver Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Lake Street in the area of Harvey Street, according to the police.

The Camry reportedly drifted left of center and then drove steadily into the wrong lane without correcting.

A semi-truck was traveling eastbound and stopped to avoid a crash, according to the police.

The Camry struck the semi-truck head-on and suffered significant damage.

The front seat passenger was entrapped for some time and suffered severe injuries, according to the police.

Both driver and passenger were transported to Akron Summa Hospital after Kent Fire Department paramedics freed the passenger.

The driver of the Camry suffered minor injuries, but the passenger died at the hospital, according to the police.

The semi-truck driver was not seriously injured.

Lake Street is still closed and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

