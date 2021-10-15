17-year-old Cleveland girl missing from Detroit Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police ask the community to help find 17-year-old Shamaria Hinton after she went missing from her home in the 6000 block of Franklin Boulevard.

Hinton was described by the Second District Community Relations Committee as 5′4″ tall and 110 pounds.

If you see her or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755.

Shamaria Hinton (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

