17-year-old Lawrence Township girl missing since Oct. 7

Leah Brooke Sunderland
Leah Brooke Sunderland(Lawrence Township Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Lawrence Township Police ask the community to help find 17-year-old Leah Brooke Sunderland after she left her home on Oct. 7 and did not return.

Sunderland was described as 5′8″ tall, 138 pounds, has brown hair with blue highlights, and tattoos of a Japanese symbol and a blue butterfly on the left side of her neck.

Call police at 330-854-4114 if you see her or know where she may be.

Leah Brooke Sunderland
Leah Brooke Sunderland(Lawrence Township Police Department)

