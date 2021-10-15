17-year-old Lawrence Township girl missing since Oct. 7
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Lawrence Township Police ask the community to help find 17-year-old Leah Brooke Sunderland after she left her home on Oct. 7 and did not return.
Sunderland was described as 5′8″ tall, 138 pounds, has brown hair with blue highlights, and tattoos of a Japanese symbol and a blue butterfly on the left side of her neck.
Call police at 330-854-4114 if you see her or know where she may be.
