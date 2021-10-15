19 First Alert Weather Day: Scattered storms through the evening, some strong to severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will be moving through the area late this evening, ushering in a big weekend cool down.

The front has also facilitated the development of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Scattered storms will continue through the evening, impacting outdoor plans and Friday night football games.

Some storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats with tonight’s thunderstorms will be damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

The highest severe weather threat will be before midnight.

Periods of rain and thunder will remain overnight and into early tomorrow morning.

By late Saturday morning, the most widespread rain will move out, but hit or miss lake effect rain and storms will develop during the second half of the day, especially in the Primary and Secondary lake effect belts.

We’ll dry out in time for the Browns game.

The weekend will be much cooler than recent days and quite windy, too.

Temperatures will struggle to get into the upper 50s on Saturday afternoon.

Highs on Saturday will only climb into the low 60s.

