2 found guilty in Wadsworth overdose investigation

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Joseph Arthur, 27, of Creston was found guilty of corrupting another with drugs on Oct. 15, 2021, according to Wadsworth Police.

The charge comes from an investigation into the death of Gage Markley, 25, who was found dead in his Wadsworth apartment on May 30, 2020.

Joseph Arthur and Ronell Cox, 29, of Akron, were both indicted on corrupting another with drugs on Nov. 17 2020, according to police.

Cox pleaded guilty on June 24, 2021, and was sentenced to an indefinite prison sentence consisting of a minimum term of three years and a maximum term of four and a half years.

Arthur’s sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.

Markley’s cause of death was determined to be an overdose of fentanyl and norfentanyl, according to police.

