2 men shot in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Neighborhood

By Brian Koster
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot outside a Cleveland apartment building Thursday night.

The shooting happened at the Union Square Apartments located in the 3400 block of East 98th around 10:40 pm

Both men were taken to University Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

Police are investigating the incident.

19 News will have the latest information when it’s made available.

