Akron teen left injured after stabbing, 15-year-old boy arrested

Akron Police are seizing guns at record numbers even as the violent crime rate rises in the city.(Source: 19 News)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Major Crimes Unit are investigating a stabbing that occurred this morning that left a 16-year-old injured.

Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Stanton Avenue after receiving a 911 call about the teen being stabbed around 3:20 a.m., according to Akron Police.

The teen was found outside the home with stab wounds to his chest.

he was rushed to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to police.

Investigation revealed that he was assaulted and stabbed by a 15-year-old boy while in the 900 block of Brown Street, according to police.

Officers were able to locate and detain the suspect a few blocks away from where the victim was originally found.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with felonious assault and transported to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The victim and suspect know each other and investigators are still working to determine what caused the incident, according to police.

