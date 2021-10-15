2 Strong 4 Bullies
ALERT DAY: Afternoon commuters may face severe storms, heavy rains

Join Jeff and Jamie for the Commuter Cast on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:10 a.m.
Commuter Cast
Commuter Cast
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a risk of severe storms Friday afternoon and evening, as well as a potential tornado threat.

The 19 First Alert weather team issued an ALERT DAY for the possible severe storms, but a tornado is not ruled out.

The main impacts will be strong winds and heavy rain. Get the latest on timing and tracking with Jeff and Jamie.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

