ALERT DAY: Afternoon commuters may face severe storms, heavy rains
Join Jeff and Jamie for the Commuter Cast on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:10 a.m.
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a risk of severe storms Friday afternoon and evening, as well as a potential tornado threat.
The 19 First Alert weather team issued an ALERT DAY for the possible severe storms, but a tornado is not ruled out.
The main impacts will be strong winds and heavy rain. Get the latest on timing and tracking with Jeff and Jamie.
