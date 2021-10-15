2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Born and bred’ Browns fan shows love for team with drag racing

Eric Brooks
Eric Brooks(Source: WOIO)
By Aria Janel
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Driven to support his team, one fan is showing love for the Cleveland Browns with drag racing.

Eric Brooks performs on tracks across Northeast Ohio. He told 19 News that drag racing is his passion, but nothing tops his love for the Browns.

“As soon as I start hopping it on the line, the nervousness goes away,” Brooks said.

He shares the Browns’ spirit through every flame, as he races the only wheel-standing gold cart. It does 70 MPH on two wheels and has a 540 CC Yamaha motor.

“I like to put a smile on the kids’ faces, and represent the Browns wherever I go,” Brooks said.

But Brooks has not always been successful. He told 19 News his first time on the track he wrecked his cart.

Still, he didn’t let that stop him, something he has in common with the Cleveland Browns.

“Zero and 16… I was there, every Sunday,” Brooks said. “Born and bred, Cleveland fed, that’s just who I am.’”

As the season begins to heat up, Brooks is ready to bring some heat of his own.

“Come parade time, I can’t wait to have this going down Euclid Avenue on two wheels,” said Brooks.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

