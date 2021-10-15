Chaotic aftermath of Cleveland mass shooting caught on camera

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a mass shooting that left six people injured both inside and outside of the 28th Street Supermarket on Cleveland’s East Side.

Now 19 News has obtained Cleveland Police body cam video of the chaotic aftermath.

In the chaos caught on camera, you see police rush to the local convenience store, where seconds earlier a drive-by shooter opened fire.

Nearly 40 rounds were fired and six people were hit.

A 23-year-old man was found in critical condition, three others were hospitalized in serious condition.

The store owner was shot in the foot.

When patrol officers arrived, they had no idea exactly how many people were injured, and it wasn’t clear if the shooter was still on the scene.

As one police officer arrives you hear him say, “There’s a blood trail in front of the store. I’m trying to follow it right now.”

When the officer is asked by a supervisor who’s our shooter he responds, “I don’t know but we have a massive, massive crime scene.”

The 911 Center receives multiple calls about the shooting including from one woman who was shot while on the phone with the police dispatcher.

Police want to get her help, “Where are you shot at hon? On this leg. I can’t feel it.”

Then, you hear a man yell at the police, “Get her out of her man!” Police respond calmly saying, “We got EMS coming, yelling is not going to help.”

19 News just obtained a police bodycam from September’s mass shooting and has blurred the victim’s faces to protect their identities.

One man who was standing outside the store told police he was shot in the ear and the shoulder.

So many people were shot it’s unclear who was really the target, and there are few details on the identity of the drive-by trigger man.

The victims ranged in age from 23 to 64.

One woman in the store told officers, “This is the second shooting down here today. This is ridiculous.”

Cleveland Police tell us the investigation is ongoing in this case, no arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as a heavyset man driving a dark-colored SUV.

