2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Chaotic aftermath of Cleveland mass shooting caught on camera

Six people were shot at an East Side convenience store
By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a mass shooting that left six people injured both inside and outside of the 28th Street Supermarket on Cleveland’s East Side.

Now 19 News has obtained Cleveland Police body cam video of the chaotic aftermath.

In the chaos caught on camera, you see police rush to the local convenience store, where seconds earlier a drive-by shooter opened fire.

Nearly 40 rounds were fired and six people were hit.

A 23-year-old man was found in critical condition, three others were hospitalized in serious condition.

The store owner was shot in the foot.

When patrol officers arrived, they had no idea exactly how many people were injured, and it wasn’t clear if the shooter was still on the scene.

As one police officer arrives you hear him say, “There’s a blood trail in front of the store. I’m trying to follow it right now.”

When the officer is asked by a supervisor who’s our shooter he responds, “I don’t know but we have a massive, massive crime scene.”

The 911 Center receives multiple calls about the shooting including from one woman who was shot while on the phone with the police dispatcher.

Police want to get her help, “Where are you shot at hon? On this leg. I can’t feel it.”

Then, you hear a man yell at the police, “Get her out of her man!” Police respond calmly saying, “We got EMS coming, yelling is not going to help.”

19 News just obtained a police bodycam from September’s mass shooting and has blurred the victim’s faces to protect their identities.

One man who was standing outside the store told police he was shot in the ear and the shoulder.

So many people were shot it’s unclear who was really the target, and there are few details on the identity of the drive-by trigger man.

The victims ranged in age from 23 to 64.

One woman in the store told officers, “This is the second shooting down here today. This is ridiculous.”

Cleveland Police tell us the investigation is ongoing in this case, no arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as a heavyset man driving a dark-colored SUV.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Amazon is currently looking for more than 150,000 new employees, making it hard for other...
‘Amazon Effect’: Companies in several industries fight for employees being wooed by internet retail giant
Krista Shoemaker’s rapist is now behind bars, but she says she spent the last 30 years...
‘Thinking at 9 years old that I was pregnant’: Akron sexual assault survivor shares her story for the 1st time
FDA panel recommends Moderna booster shot for at-risk adults
FDA panel recommends Moderna booster shot for at-risk adults
‘Amazon Effect’: Companies in several industries fight for employees being wooed by internet...
‘Amazon Effect’: Companies in several industries fight for employees being wooed by internet giant