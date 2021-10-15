Cleveland animal supply shop still gets calls about ivermectin despite warnings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wilson Feed Mill on Canal Road is being flooded with calls for ivermectin despite the many warnings against humans taking it to treat Covid-19.

”We have received in this time of the COVID pandemic numerous requests for a drug known as ivermectin,” said Skip Wilson, the owner of Wilson Feed Mill.

Despite the health warnings, people are still ordering ivermectin--a horse drug to help with parasites--hoping it cures their COVID.

”If you’re using this thing you’re really taking a risk,” said Wilson.

Wilson wanted to warn everyone about what this drug is, and how it could harm you instead of help you.

”Usually we sell it in a form that’s used for horse warmers. But we’ve received so many calls for it,” said Wilson.

Wilson said ivermectin is primarily a horse drug that treats parasites.

Wilson’s major concern is that people may read the label, and take the suggested dose, which is for a horse. He hopes people will stop calling him and start talking to their doctor.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said it has not seen any suspected ivermectin overdose deaths.

