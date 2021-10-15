Cleveland Heights’ Zhug shares recipe for tasty butter roasted shrimp dish

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chef Douglas Katz and his team are serving up a communal experience at Zhug in Cleveland Heights, with a mezze menu of small plates common in the Middle East and Mediterranean.

On this week’s Cleveland Cooks, he shares his recipe and method for butter roasted shrimp, with garlic, pil biber chili and toast points.

Zhug butter roasted shrimp

Domestic shrimp, defrosted and deveined

Salt, to taste

Extra virgin olive oil, 1 ½ oz.

Minced Garlic, 1 T.

1 Shallot, thinly sliced

3 T. butter

Parsley, finely chopped, 1 t.

Dried Aleppo pepper, 2 t.

Lemon zest, ½ t.

Champagne vinegar, 1 t.

Method:

Defrost, devein shrimp and pat dry.

Season to taste with salt. .

Heat sauté pan and add oil once hot.

Place shrimp in the pan, then add garlic and shallots.

Once underside is pink, turn to finish cooking and add butter, dried aleppo pepper and parsley, stir to marry ingredients.

Once cooked through, transfer to plate and finish with lemon zest and champagne vinegar.

Serve with toast points.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.