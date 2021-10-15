2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crash kills Amherst woman who was headed home from 50th wedding anniversary celebration

Carolin Houston's family says she has died after being injured in a crash on Interstate 90 last...
Carolin Houston's family says she has died after being injured in a crash on Interstate 90 last weekend.(Source: Family of Carolin Houston)
By Avery Williams and Kristin Mazur
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amherst woman has died after being injured in a crash on Interstate 90 last weekend.

The family of Carolin Houston told 19 News that she passed away Thursday after spending days in the hospital.

Barbara Peterson, Houston’s sister, said she was headed home from her 50th wedding anniversary celebration.

The crash took place on Saturday, Oct. 9, in the westbound lanes of I-90 near the West 14th Street exit.

Houston, her husband and their daughter were traveling together after the party, Peterson said.

Peterson said a driver who was drag-racing crashed into them. Three vehicles in total were involved.

Cleveland police are investigating, Peterson said, and have not made an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

