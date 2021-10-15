Crash kills Amherst woman who was headed home from 50th wedding anniversary celebration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amherst woman has died after being injured in a crash on Interstate 90 last weekend.

The family of Carolin Houston told 19 News that she passed away Thursday after spending days in the hospital.

Barbara Peterson, Houston’s sister, said she was headed home from her 50th wedding anniversary celebration.

The crash took place on Saturday, Oct. 9, in the westbound lanes of I-90 near the West 14th Street exit.

Houston, her husband and their daughter were traveling together after the party, Peterson said.

Peterson said a driver who was drag-racing crashed into them. Three vehicles in total were involved.

Cleveland police are investigating, Peterson said, and have not made an arrest.

