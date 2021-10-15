Dismal turnout leads job fair in Cleveland to end early

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dismal turnout led to a job fair in Cleveland ending early Thursday.

Just 40 people showed up looking for a job at the event held in the Slavic Village.

The job fair started at 10 a.m. and was supposed to end at 3 p.m., but companies who took part ended up leaving around 2 p.m.

“There’s a lot of competition,” said Magan Torres, a human resources manager for Dave’s and Lucky’s Markets. Torres represented one of nearly thirty companies at the job fair Thursday.

“It is tough out there,” Torres told 19 News, as she patiently waited for prospective new hires to walk through the door of the Stella Walsh Recreation Center.

‘Tough’ is sadly the perfect word to describe the hiring process for many companies in Northeast Ohio right now.

Businesses are short on staff and struggling to fill positions.

Some are forced to cut operational hours, while others, like the Winking Lizard in Cleveland’s Gateway District, have been forced to close for good.

But the big question is: where did all these former employees go?

“What’s happening across the board for a lot of us in the retail industry is that childcare is an issue,” Torres said.

While there are those who’ve gotten used to making more money thanks to the boosted unemployment benefits and are therefore holding out on a better-paying job, there are others who want to work but can’t.

For some, childcare is simply harder now to find. For others, their child is learning from home or stuck.

“It was easier to establish childcare before and now it’s tougher. That’s why you see so many people looking for those work-from-home jobs,” Torres said.

And unfortunately, you can’t be a server or cashier from home, leaving the Food & Beverage industry one of several industries that continues struggling to hire.

