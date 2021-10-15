East Cleveland city worker shot while driving tractor

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland city worker was shot on the job Friday afternoon.

According to police, the worker was driving a tractor down Euclid Avenue near Shaw Avenue when they were shot.

It’s unclear whether the employee was the intended target

Chief Eric Gardner said the victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

There have been no arrests made

