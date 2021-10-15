2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fifth-Third Bank to invest $20 million into Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - $20 million dollars is being injected into Cleveland’s historic Buckeye neighborhood.

“Hopefully this is the beginning of something great that other communities and neighborhoods can kind of duplicate,” said Brian Webster, Cleveland resident.

The money is coming from Fith-Third Bank.

On Friday, the bank announced its writing that big check to improve housing and overall quality of life for residents in the neighborhood.

“Once you’re secure and have a house, you can focus on other things and provide for the community and contribute to society in other ways,” said Webster.

Webster has lived and worked in Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood for more than 10 years.

He says investments like this will have a long-lasting impact on the community and its residents.

“With this, and hearing about this and what it’s bringing in and you have hope and positivity that there’s a way,” said Webster.

Fifth-Third’s Northern Ohio Regional President Joe DiRocco says the neighborhood has been underdeveloped for so long and that needs to change.

“It’s one of the neighborhoods that’s had disinvestment for a significant amount of time and that disinvestment has been difficult for the Black community and we know this is something we can do to help develop the neighborhood,” said DiRocco.

