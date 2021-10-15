2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY: Thunderstorms could turn severe this afternoon into this evening

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front is forecast to track through tonight ushering in a big weekend cool down. The threat for severe storms this afternoon and evening will be there across our area as low pressure tracks along the front. It is warm and humid today. Showers and storms in the area. The best risk of rain happens after 2:00 p.m. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. More showers and storms tonight as the colder air mass builds in. Strong winds and heavy rain will be the main severe weather impacts with this system. There is the chance a tornado could spin out a few of these storms. The team is monitoring aggressively. Temperatures by morning will be in the 50s and we will remain in the 50s to near 60 degrees tomorrow. It will certainly be cold enough for lake effect showers and storms downwind of Lake Erie tomorrow and Saturday night. Best risk of the lake effect is along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Strong northwest winds will gust over 30 mph. Sunday looks dry. Partly cloudy sky and windy. Afternoon temperatures around 60 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

