Has a global shipping crisis impacted the Port of Cleveland?

By Katie Tercek
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The global shipping crisis is a headache for all of us, with back-ups, delays and items showing up months after orders are placed.

Port of Cleveland crews are paying closer attention to the national cargo crisis. At this point they’re happy to say they don’t fear any impact.

“The global supply chain right now is challenging for a lot of cargo owners. There’s major congestion issues of all the costal ports. LA, Long Beach, Savannah, Seattle, Tacoma,” said Dave Gutheil, the Chief Commercial Officer with the Port of Cleveland.

Gutheil knows all about the national and international shipping chain. He said the pandemic brought on the labor shortages and capacity issues resulting in the huge delays right now.

“Goods are moving a lot more slowly which gives an opportunity for smaller ports like Cleveland to step up and handle some of the cargo that may typically go through costal ports,” said Gutheil.

In fact, for the last seven years Cleveland port officials tell us they’ve been working to make their port more marketable and appealing to shipping companies.

With larger ports struggling to get their cargo off ships and onto trucks and trains, Gutheil says it’s now a big opportunity for Cleveland to potentially take some of that burden.

“Typically places that are backed up, take LA, Long Beach for example. A lot of the goods that move through a large portal like that frankly are destined to various communities around the Midwest,” said Gutheil. “What we’re trying to do is to prove that a local port like Cleveland can provide an all water solution to handle those goods,”

Items like manufactured goods, auto parts, retail, and electronics are on these ships that come into Cleveland. 19 News is told these products are delivered around the region.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

