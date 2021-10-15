Potassium iodide to be distributed to people near Perry Nuclear Power Plant in case of nuclear accident

PERRY, Ohio (WOIO) - Plans are in place for the distribution of potassium iodide (KI) to people living or working within the 10-mile emergency planning zone of the Perry Nuclear Power Plant, Lake County Health Commissioner Ron Graham announced.

“KI is not a substitute for emergency procedures, such as evacuation and in-place sheltering during a nuclear emergency,” Graham said. “It is, however, one more protective measure we can provide to help safeguard Lake County residents.”

Potassium iodide is a non-prescription medication that can protect the thyroid from radioactive iodine if taken within a certain time frame, according to a press release from Lake County.

It must be taken within three to four hours of the start of exposure, according to the press release.

Radioactive iodine is one of the contaminants that can be released during a nuclear accident.

Starting Oct. 22, Lake County businesses and residents may stop in at the Lake County General Health District from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to pick up the potassium iodide.

The Lake County General Health District is located at 5966 Heisley Road in Mentor.

There will be a distribution event for Lake County businesses located within 10 miles of the plant held on Oct. 22 at the LCGHD Mosquito Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Mosquito Building is located at 550 Blackbrook Road in Painesville.

Businesses are asked to pre-register here.

Potassium iodide that was last issued by LCGHD is set to expire at the end of Dec. 2021.

Residents or workers can pick up Potassium iodide at the following pharmacies starting Oct. 25.

CVS Pharmacy at 1506 Mentor Avenue in Painesville.

CVS Pharmacy at 1890 North Ridge in Painesville.

CVS Pharmacy at 9040 Mentor Avenue in Mentor.

Discount Drug Mart at 8023 Crile Road in Concord.

Lake County General Health District at 5966 Heisley Road in Mentor.

Discount Drug Mart at 8500 Mentor Avenue in Mentor.

Giant Eagle Pharmacy at 6556 North Ridge Road in Madison.

Giant Eagle Pharmacy at 1201 Mentor Avenue in Painesville.

Marc’s Pharmacy at 7353 Mentor Avenue in Mentor.

Rite Aid Pharmacy at 180 N. State Street in Painesville.

Rite Aid Pharmacy at 6655 North Ridge Road in Madison.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.