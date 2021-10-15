Los Angeles Browns fans couldn’t script Hollywood ending to Browns/Chargers game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The grit and determination of the Midwest took at trip to the West Coast to meet the glitz and glamour of Hollywood when the Browns faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Actor Ed Ackerman didn’t have to travel far -- he’s lived in Los Angeles since 2003, leaving Northeast Ohio as soon as the Cavs drafted LeBron James after performing in the improvisational troupe Cabaret Dada and starring in numerous local commercials, including one for Safe Auto Insurance.

“I’ve managed to cobble together an 18-year career as a working actor,” Ackerman said.

He played a Capital One Visigoths on TV commercials and has had roles on “Young Sheldon,” “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Shameless” among other shows.

When the NFL scheduled a Browns/Chargers meeting in L.A., he coordinated a tailgate with seven fraternity brothers from the University of Akron, his alma mater, where he graduated in 2000.

“Literally ran into a group of seven fraternity brother that all flew out from Akron, Ohio and they had a table set up and they were playing flip cup at 9 a.m.,” said Ackerman.

“In Cleveland, there is a much bigger party atmosphere and here was a little more reserved, not quite the Chablis and cheese platter but it was a lot more tame than Cleveland, that’s for sure,” he continued.

He brought his wife to the game, Carrie, who he met in Los Angeles but who grew up in Cleveland and, with his co-star, tried to script his own Browns movie.

“I would say if this had to be a movie, it would be ‘Titanic,’ Like big budget, block buster, I’m all up there going, ‘I’m king of the world,’” said Ackerman. “And then we all know what happens in ‘Titanic,’ the ship sinks.”

“The ending of the Browns game was a horror film,” said Ackerman. “The fourth quarter was ‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre,’ Leatherface was just ‘RRRRRR’ cutting it down.”

But he wants a sequel.

“To this movie? I hope it’s called ‘Super Bowl.’

Ackerman plays Nate the bartender on ‘Young Sheldon’ and starred in a just-released independent horror film, ‘Ghost Dog.’

