Man in critical condition after shooting near West Side Market in Ohio City
By Avery Williams and Vic Gideon
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man was shot early Friday morning near the West Side Market in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS said the man was rushed to MetroHealth in critical condition around 3:20 a.m.

Cleveland police confirm a shooting took place near Lorain Avenue and W. 25th Street.

A West Side Market security guard said there was an argument between two men at the nearby RTA Rapid Station.

The security guard said a younger man shot an older man.

Cleveland police said no additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

