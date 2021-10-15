Man in critical condition after shooting near West Side Market in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man was shot early Friday morning near the West Side Market in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS said the man was rushed to MetroHealth in critical condition around 3:20 a.m.

Cleveland police confirm a shooting took place near Lorain Avenue and W. 25th Street.

A West Side Market security guard said there was an argument between two men at the nearby RTA Rapid Station.

The security guard said a younger man shot an older man.

Cleveland police said no additional information is available at this time.

